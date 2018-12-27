Silver status consultant takes on second Slimming World group in Worthing

A Slimming World consultant who recently earned silver status is taking over a second group in Worthing, with hopes of helping even more people with their weight.

Sarah Huskinson has already helped members of the Sidney Walter Centre group to lose the equivalent weight of 16 baby elephants since she took over in May.

From Thursday, January 3, she will also be working with members of the Labour Hall group.

Sarah, who lost 4½ stone herself after she got stuck on a slide, said: “Slimming World has changed my life in so many ways. I’m healthier, happier and love my job. I would encourage anyone feeling unhappy with their weight to take that brave step into a local friendly Slimming World group, you won’t regret it.”

Sarah runs the group at the Sidney Walter Centre, Sussex Road, Worthing, on Saturdays at 8.30am and 10.30am. She has seen members collectively lose 241 stone and thanks to their loyalty, she was awarded silver status last month.

Sarah said: “The members, who attend the group every week, follow Slimming World’s food optimising eating plan created by the organisation’s team of expert nutritionists, which encourages them to fill up on satisfying foods such as pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish, pulses and fruit and veg.

“I’m delighted that my members have lost weight so beautifully. It has made a big difference to their lives and to their whole families’ lives, and all of them are happier and healthier now.

“Slimming has never been more important. There are one in four overweight and obese people in Worthing and I just want to help even more people to make real changes for life – there’s no better job satisfaction than that. I cannot wait for my second group to open so I can help even more members achieve their weight-loss dreams.”

Sarah will be taking over the Thursday evening group at The Labour Hall, Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, from Thursday, January 3, at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more information, call Sarah on 07766 132457.

