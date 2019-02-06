Smart 102-year-old says a smile is the secret to long life

Jo King has always had a passion for fashion and at the age of 102, she still takes pride in her appearance.

She had jobs with two high-end clothing companies and worked her way up to a senior position.

Jo King with, from left, great-granddaughter Lily, granddaughter Michelle, daughter-in-law Janet and son Garry

At her birthday party at The Martlets care home in East Preston, Jo looked as smart as ever for the family celebration.

Angie Douglass, manager, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to mark this milestone and give Jo and her family the chance to celebrate together.

“Jo moved here in February 2018 and quickly made many friends. She takes real pride in her daily appearance, ensuring staff dress her in an appropriate outfit with matching accessories. We all love to listen to her and the stories she has to tell.”

Jo was born in Hendon in 1917 and attended a girls’ school in nearby Mill Hill.

Her first job was in retail as a business assistant and her passion for fashion was quickly recognised.

In her spare time, she enjoyed tennis and was proud to achieve her ambition of becoming a local champion. She also played the piano.

Jo met Charles in 1937 and they were married in Hendon when Jo was 25. They had two children and Jo is now a proud grandmother.

As she got older, Jo enjoyed cake making and used her artistic talents to make her daughter’s spectacular three-tier wedding cake, complete with 188 iced roses. The favour was returned on Jo’s 102nd birthday, when her two grand-daughters baked her a wonderful rainbow cake.

Asked her secret to long life, Jo replied: “A smile, good living and a bit of good luck.”

