Southern Co-op stores in four villages raise nearly £2,000 for Littlehampton RNLI and Scouts in Yapton and Ford

Thousands of pounds have been raised for charity thanks to partnerships with Southern Co-op stores in West Sussex.

Of the 19 stores across the county, the four in the Herald and Gazette patch have raised just over £2,000 for two charities.

Littlehampton RNLI

Colleagues at The Square in Angmering, Station Parade in East Preston and Ferring Street in Ferring supported Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station and raised £1,050, while colleagues at Main Road in Yapton supported 1st Yapton and Ford Scout Group and raised £970.

The East Preston store will be supporting the RNLI again in 2019/20 but the other three stores are looking for new charities to support.

Jessica Hughes, community investment manager, said: “This is a really exciting time of year as we look back at all the amazing things our colleagues have done in the last year. We also look forward to all the interesting new opportunities and partnerships in the year to come.

“Across all our retail stores in the south east, their fundraising activities have meant more than £105,000 will be donated to a wide range of local causes.

“But it is not just about the money. Our colleagues often get really passionate about their local charity partner and can end up doing more than just fundraising so I would encourage anyone thinking about applying to pop into their local store and speak to the manager.”

Causes should meet one of the Love Your Neighbourhood themes of creating greener, safer, healthier or more inclusive neighbourhoods.

Application forms are available in store or visit www.thesouthernco-operative.co.uk/makingadifference/local-partnerships for more information.

World Cancer Day at Morrisons Littlehampton raises £1,000 for CLIC Sargent

Littlehampton Sea Cadets win award for endeavour

Rustington charity shop re-opens with half-price sale

Pointless co-host Alexander Armstrong backs Mega March Hospice Quiz campaign

Angmering students say Rotary Young Leadership Awards programme changed their outlook