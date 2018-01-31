Success stories lined up for Better Business Show

An annual business event featuring networking, business support and keynote speakers is taking place tomorrow (Thursday, January 31).

The Better Business Show, hosted by Worthing and Adur Chamber of Commerce, is being held at Worthing Assembly Hall, in Stoke Abbott Road, between 10am and 4pm.

This year’s event will be headlined by a trio of key guest speakers.

Adam Stafford, managing director of Fresh Egg, is expected to talk about how he set up the Worthing company in 2000 and the lessons learned along the way. He will be joined by Matt Hunt, founder of the Protein Ball Company and award-winning entrepreneur and founder of Acumen Business Law Penina Shepherd.

Google Digital Garage will also be hosting sessions on digital advertising and digital marketing.

Organisers said the event was a chance to meet, network and promote businesses, with around 80 stallholders expected to attend. Opportunities to meet buying teams from Adur and Worthing councils and some of the area’s larger companies will also be on offer.

Find out more about the chamber of commerce by visiting www.worthingandadurchamber.co.uk