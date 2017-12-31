Supermarket signs up to seating campaign

Sainsbury’s at Lyons Farm has agreed to join the Standing Up 4 Sitting Down to help older shoppers.

The main Worthing branch is one of just over 600 Sainsbury’s stores to join the campaign launched by retirement housing provider Anchor.

Clare Muscutt, head of customer experience at Sainsbury’s, said: “We work hard to make our supermarkets an inclusive and welcoming environment for customers.

“We provide chairs at the back of our checkouts for anyone that would find them useful, as well as offering assistance at all times to customers who may need additional help shopping in store with us.

“We fully support the Standing Up 4 Sitting Down campaign and hope customers will make use of this seating when they visit our supermarkets.”

Staff and residents at Guardian Court, Anchor’s home in Rogate Road, Worthing, have welcomed the news Sainsbury’s in Lyons Farm will be displaying the su4sd sticker, encouraging people to use the seating by the tills.

Matthew French, manager at Guardian Court, said: “It is great that 600 Sainsbury’s branches across the country, including the one in Worthing, will support the Standing Up 4 Sitting Down campaign.

“Older people are often cut off from the online world, so it’s crucial we enable them to connect in other ways.

“Anchor’s campaign calls for change that benefits everyone. For shops, providing seating is a great opportunity to boost footfall and spending. For older people, it offers the opportunity for important social contact to tackle loneliness, encourages physical exercise, and allows a generation the chance to live later life to its fullest.”

The su4sd campaign has been supported by Morrisons, Debenhams, Hotter and independent retailers across England.

Worthing United Football Club is also an official supporter of the campaign.