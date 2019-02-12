Sussex Slimming World team looks to expand after helping 2,000 people to lose 1,232 stone in a year

Slimming consultants in West Sussex helped 2,000 people lose a total of 1,232 stone last year.

Delighted with the success of the 10 Slimming World consultants he manages, team developer Stefan Field is offering a career opportunity to people with a passion for helping others.

Stefan Field, Slimming World consultant and team developer, with television personality Rylan Clark-Neal

Stefan runs two of his own groups in Southwick and his team runs a total of 22 groups in Shoreham, Lancing and Patcham.

He said: “We’re going through a period of steady growth. In 50 years, millions of people have changed their lives with Slimming World’s brilliant combination of a hunger-busting eating plan, increased activity and weekly group support.

“Every Slimming World group helps members achieve long-term success through healthy lifestyle changes. Members love the fact that they aren’t restricted.

“Just as importantly, we provide support 52 weeks of the year and our members know from the minute they first walk through the door, often when self-esteem is at its lowest, that they will never be judged, that their details are confidential and that they are with people who understand them, because we’ve been Slimming World members ourselves.”

Consultants like Stefan are all former members. The role is part-time, with the potential to earn £100 to £400 a week, working 10 to 20 flexible hours as a self-employed franchisee.

In-depth training is offered and all consultants have support from head office staff based on Derbyshire.

Stefan says it is the best work in the world and anyone interested is welcome at the Consultant Opportunity Event at The Hickstead Hotel in Bolney on Sunday, March 3, from 10am to 1pm.

He added: “Now, with obesity at an all-time high - two out of three adults in the UK are overweight or obese - and government predictions say that 80 per cent of men and 70 per cent of women will be overweight or obese in the next decade, the demand for our unique warm and friendly approach has never been greater.

“Every consultant who comes on board goes through an in-depth training programme and is awarded diplomas in nutrition and the psychology of weight management, as well as successfully running their own slimming business.”

Slimming World is looking for people who have lost weight themselves with the organisation, people who can share their own weight-loss success to build a career.

There are also vacancies for experienced managers to help co-ordinate the work in area.

For more information contact Stefan on 07714 519270 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk/careers

