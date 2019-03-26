Teenagers to cook at Worthing restaurant as part of Talent Within You workshop

A popular Worthing restaurant is opening its doors to young people for an action-packed morning to inspire them to become leaders of the future.

The leadership workshop is the third in the Unleash Your Niche series organised by Talent Within You.

A CV workshop organised by Talent Within You

Proto Restaurant Group will welcome young people aged 13 to 16 to The Fat Greek Taverna, in Portland Road, on Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

Chairman Andy Sparsis and restaurant manager Karen Dunbar will give inspirational talks and club members will cook a Greek dish to eat for lunch.

Vicky Vaughan, Talent Within You founder, said: “The key message for this workshop is that every teen has the potential to be a leader. It’s about learning to lead yourself into a lifetime of happiness.

“Both our inspirational speakers will be explaining that great leadership skills can take you as far as, and sometimes even further than, academic skills. It’s all down to a positive ‘can-do’ attitude. So although good grades are important, they are not the be-all and end-all.”

The workshop costs £3.50. Visit www.talentwithinyou.org.uk to book.

Future workshops include a trip to McLaren Technology Centre in Woking on May 18. Talent Within You is seeking a sponsor to provide transport for up to 30 well-behaved teenagers, leaving Worthing at 9am and returning by 2pm.

Vicky said: “The sponsor will be invited to join us for our tour of McLaren, including the production factory and the inspirational talks. Snacks and lunch will also be provided. It is an excellent opportunity to become a talent angel and be part of unleashing teen talent in Worthing.”