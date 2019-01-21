Teville Gate: the Worthing site’s sorry saga spanning decades
The latest chapter in the Teville Gate development was revealed this week after a public consultation on plans for Teville Gate House was announced.
In this special picture article, we take a look at the site's complex history over the last two decades.
1. Simpler times
Worthing residents were not always worried about Teville Gate. This watercolour, dated 1805-1810, depicts a turnpike gate at the junction of Broadwater Road and Teville Road in the vicinity of the site
Hanson Capital Management's 2006 proposal included a swimming pool complex, cinema, restaurants, shops and 260 flats, among other attractions. According to council records, permission was not finally approved until 2010.