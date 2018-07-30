These are all the restaurants and takeaways in Worthing with one-star food hygiene ratings

These 12 restaurants and takeaways in Worthing have all been given a one-star rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that ‘major improvement’ is necessary due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

The good news is that 207 restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and sandwich shops in Worthing are rated as five-star ‘very good’.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday, July 30.

The full list of one star ratings (major improvement necessary):

Cafe Lounge (Cafe/Restaurant/Canteen) - 11 Warwick Street, Worthing, BN11 3DF - rated 1 on April 9, 2018

Esquires Coffee (Cafe/Restaurant/Canteen) - 25 South Street, Worthing, BN11 3AW - rated 1 on February 28, 2018

Lemongrass Thai (Cafe/Restaurant/Canteen) - 139 Montague Street, Worthing, BN11 3BX - rated 1 on December 1, 2017

Muldoons (Cafe/Restaurant/Canteen) - 9 Warwick Street, Worthing, BN11 3DF - rated 1 on May 18, 2018

Royal Beijing (Cafe/Restaurant/Canteen) - 12A Montague Place, Worthing, BN11 3BG - rated 1 on March 28, 2018

Thai Street Food (Cafe/Restaurant/Canteen) - 3 Bath Place, Worthing, BN11 3BA - rated 1 on December 12, 2017

Eshna’s Nutrition (Takeaway/Sandwich shop) - Shop Unit 9 Coronation Buildings, Brougham Road, Worthing, BN11 2NW - rated 1 on March 14,2018

Cherry House Restaurant (Takeaway/Sandwich shop) - 216 Findon Road, Worthing, BN14 0EJ - rated 1 on March 28, 2018

Delice Peri Peri (Takeaway/Sandwich shop) - 52 Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AD - rated 1 on December 21, 2017

Delice Peri Peri (Takeaway/Sandwich shop) - 68 Victoria Road, Worthing, BN11 1UN - rated 1 on October 16, 2017

Oz’s Charcoal Grill (Takeaway/Sandwich shop) - 77 Salvington Road, Worthing, BN13 2JD - rated 1 on July 26, 2017

The Strand Charcoal Grill (Takeaway/Sandwich shop) - 22A Strand Parade, Worthing, BN12 6DJ - rated 1 on December 13, 2017

According to tripadvisor, Cafe Lounge and Muldoons are under new ownership, with the former now also specialising in tapas food.

Thai Street Food may have a one star food hygiene rating but according to reviewers on tripadvisor the food is excellent, achieving 4.5 stars.

