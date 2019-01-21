This is what you can expect to earn in Worthing for the most popular jobs
How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Worthing?
Here are the most common job types in Worthing with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.
The average annual salary for an account manager in Worthing is 32,788 pounds - compared to a national average of 35,928 pounds (Source: adzuna)
The average annual salary for an IT tutor in Worthing is 67,200 pounds - compared to a national average of 65,316 pounds (Source: adzuna)
The average annual salary for a Business Development Manager in Worthing is 29,717 pounds - compared to a national average of 38,194 pounds (Source: adzuna)
The average annual salary for an care assistant in Worthing is 23,563 pounds - compared to a national average of 21,038 pounds (Source: adzuna)
