Thrill for Worthing company Classic Collection Holidays

A Worthing holiday company has been nominated for a prestigious 2018 British Travel Award.

Classic Collection Holidays employs 120 staff at its head office in Little High Street and is celebrating 30 years in the holiday business this year.

Nick Munday, managing director

The winners of the award will be determined by customers, who have until September 30 to vote, and the results will be announced at the BTA gala awards dinner in London on November 28.

Nick Munday, managing director, said: “Our company has won more than 60 awards as voted for by travel industry professionals. To be a finalist for an award voted for by the consumer is something new for us, and thrilling in our 30th anniversary year.”

The British Travel Awards are considered the benchmark for excellence when it comes to finding out who really is the best in the travel industry.

Chief executive Lorraine Barnes Burton said: “The British Travel Awards give consumers the opportunity to reward travel and tourism enterprises for outstanding performance in service delivery and product offering.”

