Two Worthing florists in Interflora national final

Florists from Worthing will be competing for the title Interflora Florist of the Year in the final of a national competition.

The winner will have the chance to represent Great Britain and Ireland at the Interflora World Cup in Philadelphia next year.

Five team members from Greenfingers in Montague Road had entered the regional final, where they each created a ring bearer and a bridal necklace, under the theme to have and to hold.

Rachel Matthews, owner of Greenfingers, and Natalie Alexandroff, who works there, successfully made it to the final five, who compete on Tuesday in the national final at RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show.

Rachel took over the Greenfingers shop from her parents and juggles her job with life as a busy mum.

Entering floristry competitions when she was younger, Rachel made some regional finals, and said she is looking forward to the show.

She said: “We thought we might as well enter, as we had not done anything like this for a while.”

Along with the three other hopefuls, Rachel and Natalie will each work on three floral creations on the theme of summer garden party in front of a live audience.

On Monday, the Greenfingers contestants will be travelling up to London with their flowers, including a picnic basket which they are allowed to make in advance.

Rachel said: “We have been working on our frames for quite a while. We have had to hire a van as we have so much stuff to take with us.

“Natalie’s son and his girlfriend will help us unload as we only have a small amount of time to set up before the competition.”

Due to the summer heat, Rachel and Natalie have chosen tropical flowers that will be able to withstand the temperatures.

The real test of the day will come when they will be given just over an hour to interpret the surprise item brief, review the flowers, materials and tools available, and complete a design.

READ MORE:

Florists competing to represent the country