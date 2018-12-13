‘Unacceptable’ plans for Arundel retirement flats rejected

Divisive plans for 46 retirement flats in Arundel have been rejected.

Developer Renaissance Retirement’s plans to demolish industrial and residential buildings in Fitzalan Road to make way for the complex were rejected on Friday, November 30.

The proposal for 22 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom flats, for residents of at least 60 years old, is the latest in a series of applications related to the site.

Similar plans for 45 flats were withdrawn in January this year, with changes made to make the design fit with the surrounding Victorian-era architecture.

Objectors said the new plans were in contravention of the adopted Arundel Neighbourhood Plan, which had earmarked the site for 24 dwellings, including some affordable units.

In its decision notice, Arun District Council agreed, and said the lack of housing mix and the scale of the building – set to stand at 14-metres high – represented an ‘unacceptable overdevelopment’ of the site.

It was also rejected for not being in keeping with the ‘character and appearance’ of the area, not allowing acceptable access for users and fire services, not encouraging sustainable travel such as cycling and mobile scooters and failing to provide any affordable housing.

Campaign group Affordable Housing in Arundel (AHA!) had been vocal critics of the scheme since its inception.

A spokesman for the group said: “AHA! wishes to thank Arundel Town Council, which has worked tirelessly to uphold the policies in Arundel’s Neighbourhood Plan and the wishes of residents.

“This is a great day for the voice of the people of Arundel, but we have already been informed by the developers that they will submit and appeal.

“The AHA! campaign group is committed to listening to the residents and town council and helping the town to enforce its neighbourhood plan and defeat the appeal.”