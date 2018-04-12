Vet recognised for her work helping dogs with arthritis

Campaigning to raise awareness of arthritis in dogs has earned a Shoreham vet a nomination for a national award.

Hannah Capon launched her mission last year when she set up Canine Arthritis Management, an online resource for owners.

She has now been named by Ceva Animal Welfare as a finalist for the Vet of the Year Award, which recognises veterinary surgeons who educate pet owners and consistently demonstrate their commitment to improving animal welfare.

Hannah has been working to raise the profile of the debilitating condition in dogs.

She was inspired by her 16-year-old border collie, Holly, and is passionate about helping other dogs with the condition, too.

She said: “Four out of five dogs suffer with the chronic pain of arthritis, which sadly is such a household name that it is readily accepted as just slowing down or just growing old.

“We believe that changing owner, vet and public perception of how to diagnose and treat chronic pain in animals will lead to improved lives for animals and their owners.”

Canine Arthritis Management tackles all aspects of canine arthritis and teaches owners how to take control of the debilitating and terminal disease.

Hannah believes that by changing owner, public and veterinary perceptions of arthritis, the quality and length of dogs’ lives will improve.

She said: “Simple household adaptations, considerations to lifestyle and exercise, dietary management and complementary therapies, all alongside veterinary medicines, can slow the progression of the disease, which is one of the leading causes of elective euthanasia in dogs.

“If your dog is slowing down, seems reluctant to get out of bed, has behavioural changes or changes in eating habits, seek veterinary advice to see if this could be attributed to pain.”

Hannah, who has been a vet for 12 years, said she was honoured to be nominated as a finalist for Vet of the Year.

She also provides home care through Canine Arthritis Support Service, working across Sussex with registered veterinary nurse Lynsey Tindall.

They give advice and creating management plans tailored to the dog, using Galen Myotherapy, a unique and highly-specialised manual therapy.

