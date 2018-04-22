VIDEO: Comedian officially opens pub toilet

Comedian and actor Kevin Bishop has officially opened a pub toilet.

Kevin, who appeared in the remake of Porridge on BBC One last year, laughed heartily as customers watched him declare the toilet open.

Brooksteed Alehouse owner Aaron Burns with comedian Kevin Bishop

The outside men's urinal was built at the back of the Brooksteed Alehouse, in South Farm Road, Worthing, to ease the burden on the single inside toilet.

Owner Aaron Burns said: "Actor, comedian and global sensation, and fresh from London's glittering West End, Kevin Bishop agreed to officially open our new outside men's loo.

" Kevin is a regular here and we asked him to cut the ribbon as a bit of fun."

This afternoon's opening ceremony coincided with the first of the monthly Sunday pop-up street food events, this time featuring BoxTrot.

