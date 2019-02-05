Warrens Bakery Worthing opening date confirmed

Worthing’s new Warrens Bakery will open in the town centre later this week, the chain has confirmed.

Warrens – which claims to be the world’s oldest pasty maker – will be opened on Thursday (February 7).

A spokesman said: “The bakery will be opening this week on Thursday at 10am and will be officially opened by the deputy mayor and her consort, councillor Hazel Thorpe and Robin Rogers.

“The new bakery is located in Montague Street, Worthing, and is creating eight jobs.

“It will have an eat-in café area as well as offering takeaway options and will stock a varied range of pasties, breads, sandwiches, hot and cold drinks as well as cakes.”

The opening will come around three years after similar store The West Cornwall Pasty Company closed its South Street base.

Warrens’ website said: “Voted the UK’s top craft bakery 2018 and the World’s oldest pasty maker, we are devoted to baking.

“Nothing makes us happier than using fresh ingredients with our artisan, hand crafted bread to make delicious sandwiches, you can now find your freshly made sandwich, choice of pasty or delicious sweet treat from our Worthing store.”