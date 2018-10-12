Watch as Brooklands Park miniature railway is removed after 50 years

The much-loved miniature railway at Brooklands Park is being removed after more than 50 years of service.

Worthing Borough Council opted not to retain the attraction as part of its recently released masterplan for the future of the park.

The now redundant station of the miniature railway

Concessionaire Kevin McCluskey cancelled his lease in September after 11 years running the train and pleasure park, citing anger at the council's treatment of him and his partner.

Work on the miniature railway first began in 1965, when a coal-powered locomotive was set on 660 yards of track along the western side of the lake by its licencees at the time, David Stanier and Ernest Woods.

The full set-up cost £2,000, equivalent to £36,815 in today's money according to the Bank of England.

In 1967, Mr Stanier and Mr Woods extended the track across the northern part of the lake, taking its length to just over 1,760 yards.

Some of the remaining track

A new train and carriages have been added since, but the foundations of the railway remain the same as 50 years ago.

The council was offered the chance to buy the miniature railway in July but declined.

The railway joins other features such as the golf course and go-karts in making way for the regeneration of the site as a science adventure park.

