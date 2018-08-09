Wedding gardens at Field Place in Worthing officially opened

Garden designer Juliet Sargeant has officially opened the wedding gardens at Field Place Manor House.

South Downs Leisure trustees and Worthing Borough Council representatives gathered in the gardens for the occasion.

The official opening of the wedding gardens at Field Place Manor House

Juliet gave guests a guided tour and talk about her thinking behind each space in the garden, explaining the benefits for visitors and the community.

See more: Field Place wedding garden plans revealed

A gold medal winner at the Chelsea Flower Show, Juliet has overseen the project from initial design to opened gardens. She has more than 20 years’ experience, winning awards for her imaginative solutions to complex garden problems.

She said: “I was given a space and was tasked with bringing to life a vision of beautiful wedding gardens that looked great all year round.

“My plans are always based around people being able to make the most of the spaces that we are designing and I’m delighted with the outcome. I hope visitors enjoy the gardens for many years to come.”

The gardens will in future feature arches of soft wisteria to walk through to join the outside ceremony space, which is licensed for 150 guests.

Lynda Nurse, director of business development at South Downs Leisure, said: “We were delighted to ask Juliette to design and manage this project. Her vast experience and award-winning work means we got the right person to create our wonderful new feature.

“The lovely new gardens are a perfect addition to the beautiful, picturesque grounds of Field Place Manor Houseand Barns and are a magnificent showpiece for anyone wishing to marry here. They will only get better with time, as the plants bed in and grow.”

For updates on the gardens as they blossom and bloom, visit the live stream at www.fieldplace.co.uk/webcam

