West Sompting plans: Deadline for consultation on 520 new homes announced

A 28-day public consultation is being held on plans to build 520 homes on land in west Sompting.

A planning application for the new properties on land south of West Street and west of Loose Lane has been formally submitted to Adur District Council by Persimmon Homes and The Sompting Estate.

Members of the public are being asked to submit their views on the proposals by Monday, April 1.

To view the plans and comment, search for AWDM/0323/19 on Adur’s planning portal here.

The application is a hybrid, meaning that full planning permission is sought for 100 properties, 30 per cent of which will be affordable.

This will include nine one-bed, 44 two-bed, 37 three-bed and ten four-bed homes.

Agreement in principle is also sought for a further 420 properties – although this will require an a more detailed application at a later date.

The proposal also includes the creation of a new community orchard and growing space along with cycling and walking routes between the site, Sompting and Worthing.

Traffic calming measures, associated landscaping, open space / recreation areas, provision of formal playing pitches, ecological enhancements – which includes an extension to Cokeham Brooks Local Wildlife Site – are also planned.

The planning application comes more than 15 months after the development was first proposed.

Robert Clark, head of planning at Persimmon Homes Thames Valley, said the joint application would provide various community facilities, adding that the construction jobs created by the scheme would help boost the local economy.

Sompting Estate trustee Mike Tristram said he had been working hard on the proposals with Persimmon, ecologists and the community, to develop ideas towards making ‘net environmental gain a reality for Sompting’s landscape and wildlife’.

