Work on major improvements to the A259 in Angmering set to begin

Work on major improvements to the A259 is set to begin following a delay earlier this month.

The clearance of vegetation and trees along the Angmering road, between the Haskins garden centre roundabout and Station Road, was postponed due to severe weather.

A statement from West Sussex County Council has confirmed work is now set to go ahead from February 13.

Clearing of vegetation is essential so pipework and other utilities can be moved and protected as the road scheme progresses. Minimal traffic control should be needed, so it is hoped there will be little impact on traffic flow.

A start date for the Littlehampton stretch of the vegetation clearance, between the Body Shop roundabout and Highdown Drive, will be announced later. It involves a smaller area than the Angmering stretch and can be done at the end of the bird nesting season, leaving the screening in place longer, for the benefit of residents.

The main phase of the project will widen around 2km of existing single carriageway into a dual carriageway in Angmering and Littlehampton and is expected to start later this year.