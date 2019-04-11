Worthing baker recreates her new home in cake for St Barnabas House hospice

Baker Libby Pearce loves her new-build home in Worthing so much, she decided to celebrate it in cake

She made a giant creation to mirror her house, her biggest baking project yet, and donated it to St Barnabas House hospice.

Baker 'Libby Pearce with Bovis Homes sales adviser Jo Read-Fairgrieve and area sales manager Palvinder Calliste

Libby and her partner Nathan Long are delighted with their three-bedroom Sheringham house at Bovis Homes’ Saxons Plain development in Durrington.

She even bakes cupcakes for new house owners on the estate, having launched her own business, Libby’s Bespoke Cakes.

Libby said: “Handing over the Sheringham cake to St Barnabas House was a bitter-sweet moment as it took me two days to construct and it is the biggest baking project I have ever undertaken.

“But I was pleased it went to a good cause and would be enjoyed by so many people. I still love the look on people’s faces when they see what you have created for them for the first time. It was a real pleasure to make.

Bovis Homes' Saxons Plain development in Worthing

“The cupcakes I supply to Bovis Homes customers on completion of their homes are decorated in the Bovis Homes colours with a logo on top. I will continue to supply these until the development is finished.”

Libby, who moved from Portsmouth, has been a pastry chef for more than eight years and comes from a fine dining, Michelin-star background. She has worked at a bakery for more than three years and started baking from a very young age.

Palvinder Calliste, area sales director for Bovis Homes’ south east region, said: “It’s a stunning cake that captures the Sheringham house type so well. We were all very proud to be part of the handover and to see the looks on staff and patients’ faces when they saw it.”

Jo Bacon, community fundraising officer at St Barnabas House, in Titnore Lane, said the sweet treat had gone down well.

Libby Pearce, left, with Bovis Homes' Palvinder Calliste, centre, Jo Bacon, right, and other St Barnabas House staff, with the Sheringham cake

She added: “The Sheringham house cake looked absolutely wonderful and tasted it, too. You could see the time, effort and skill that went into it and we’d like to thank Libby for making our week.”