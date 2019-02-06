Worthing bottle shop Bottle and Jug Dept. honoured at national awards

A Worthing bottle shop has been honoured at the national Drinks Retailing Awards 2019.

Bottle and Jug Dept. was one of three finalists shortisted for the Newcomer of the Year award.

Tom Flint at Bottle and Jug Dept, shortlisted for Newcomer of the Year in the Drinks Retailing Awards 2019. Picture: Derek Martin DM1851291a

Winners were announced at The Dorchester Hotel in London last night and though the South Farm Road shop did not take the title, director Tom Flint said he was proud of its success.

He said: “We were up against some very good competition with a couple of years under their belts. It was very good to be shortlisted. There were lots of big names there in other awards.”

Tom opened the bottle shop in May 2018 in partnership with John Azzopardi and Aaron Burns from the Booksteed Alehouse, which is diagonally opposite.

Tom said: “From my point of view, it is great for our shop to have already gained national attention, both personally and for the town as a whole.

“We opened the shop as we felt that Worthing is a town that is changing. We are the first craft beer shop and the only place in Worthing where you can purchase natural wine.”

John and Aaron were named Pub Personality of the Year at the at the national Imbibe awards on Monday night.

