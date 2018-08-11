Worthing Coaches thrilled with award for commitment to armed forces

Strong support for the armed forces in Worthing and beyond has been recognised by the government.

Lucketts Group, which includes Worthing Coaches, has been presented with the bronze award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme.

It is a particularly proud moment for Worthing Coaches managing director Tony Lawman, as he served in the Army for more than 22 years.

He said: “Having served in the forces, I know first-hand the positive attributes that ex-servicemen and women can bring to a company.

“Being able to offer guaranteed interviews to veterans is something we’re proud to offer and it’s also very beneficial for our business.

“It brings candidates with great precision, timekeeping and communications skills to our door, all vital attributes for working in the coach industry.”

The coach provider is now officially classed as an armed forces-friendly company, open to employing people from the forces and their spouses, recognising it has displayed strong levels of support for veterans

Worthing Coaches sent one of its vehicles to join those from Lucketts’ other brands, Lucketts Travel, Coliseum Coaches, Solent Coaches and Mortons Travel, and a pair of military specialist vehicles.

Last year, the coach company signed the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Covenant and it regularly supports former servicemen and women by taking part in resettlement careers fairs and offering positions to transitioning military veterans.

It offers guaranteed interviews to veterans, young and old, supporting employees who choose to be members of the Reserve forces and working with the Career Transition Partnership.

