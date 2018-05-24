Worthing Italian restaurant celebrates improved hygiene rating

A Worthing restaurant is celebrating after it was awarded a 5 star hygiene rating.

Owners of Pomodoro e Mozzarella, in Warwick Street, have said they are ‘delighted’ after receiving a 5 star food hygiene rating following a recent revisit from the Food Standards Agency.

Pomodoro e Mozzarella achieved a 5 star hygiene rating

Co-owner Cem Keskin said: “We believe this improved rating reflects all the hard work we have put in to improve our kitchen following a change of management and a refurb.

“The satisfaction of our customers is very important to us, both in the kitchen and front of house. We aim to keep up the good work and retain this rating long into the future.”

The Italian restaurant has an extensive menu ranging from traditional antipasti, a large range of pasta dishes, fabulous pizzas, fresh fish and meat dishes and a selection of desserts and ice creams.

Five per cent of the value of all cash orders go to Guild Care, a local charity providing essential help to the elderly, people with dementia, carers, and children with special needs.

For more information, visit www.pomodoromozzarella.co.uk/ or to book, call 01903 219955.