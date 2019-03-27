Worthing maker is only Sussex winner at 2019 World’s Original Marmalade Awards

A Worthing woman is celebrating after winning two golds at the 2019 World’s Original Marmalade Awards.

Jaki Morris was the only Sussex winner across all levels of the Artisan Marmalade Maker awards.

Jaki Morris from Perfectly Preserved wins two golds at the World's Original Marmalade Awards. Photo by Derek Martin DM1932884a

She runs her company Perfectly Preserved from her home in Mansfield Road, Worthing, and hand makes seasonal preserves in small batches.

Jaki said: “I am so pleased to have won these awards against such strong competition from all over the world.

“I have been making our marmalade for around five years and my customers have always thought that it is some of the best marmalade they’ve ever tasted, so it’s nice to have the awards to prove it.

“I’ve got my preserve pans at the ready to make lots more jars, so please come and try it at Goring Farmers’ Market on Saturday, April 6, or at Florence Road Farmers’ Market in Brighton on Saturday, Apri 13.”

More than 3,000 entrants from more than 40 countries took part in the awards at Dalemain Mansion in the Lake District and artisan marmalades were judged on appearance, colour, consistency, aroma and flavour.

Jaki won gold for her Seville Marmalade and her Negroni, part of The Cocktail Collection.

Jane Hasell-McCosh, awards founder, said: “It has been a joy to announce this year’s winners, who are all masters in the world of preserve making, and fantastic to welcome people to Dalemain from all around the globe.

“Every year the number of international entrants and visitors grows and we are so privileged in such polarising times to be part of something that truly unites people.

Judges at the 14th World's Original Marmalade Awards. Picture: Hermione McCosh Photography

“A love of marmalade, citrus and food heritage has brought together so many people and it is truly wonderful to welcome friends old and new and to see our marmalade community grow.

“The gold winners this year have been some of the best we have ever tasted and we are sure they will go from success to success with their products.”

Jaki sells her Perfectly Preserved jars at farmers’ markets and food festivals in Sussex. Her preserves can also be found in a number of shops, including Real Patisserie in Brighton and Hove and The Village Deli in Storrington.