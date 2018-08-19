Worthing mum drops 4st 9lb in a year

Determined Worthing slimmer Rachael Davis has been a real inspiration as she has dropped four dress sizes over a year.

She was unanimously voted Miss Slinky 2017 by her weight-loss group in November, as she provided motivation not only for herself but for the rest of the group, too.

Rachael Davis 18 months ago, before she joined Slimming World and lost a total of 4st 9lb

Rachael, who has lost a total of 4st 9lb, is now starting a new career as a Slimming World consultant and will relaunch two Slimming World sessions in Tarring on Thursday, August 30.

Rachael said: “I have got my confidence and lifestyle back on track thanks to Slimming World, so I am taking on a new career to help others change their lives and achieve their dream weight loss, too.”

Rachael Davis, corporate co-ordinator at Equiniti, joined Slimming World at Worthing Leisure Centre in January 2017.

Rachael graduated at Slimming World's national training academy on August 5

She said: “I felt like I had stopped joining in with family and friends, would find excuses not to participate in activities or go out on a night out, but deep down wanted to get back to a weight where I felt confident again and re-find my love for clothes shopping and having fun.”

Rachael was apprehensive about joining, convincing herself she would be overweight forever.

“I felt so nervous walking through the doors for the first time but I needn’t have been, my group were friendly and welcoming,” she said.

“I went on to lose over half a stone in the first two weeks and haven’t looked back since. Obesity is becoming a huge issue across the UK and to know I’m going onto help others combat this is a great feeling.

“I know I could not have lost my weight without the support from my group. We share recipes and ideas, work together to overcome challenges and celebrate successes. I’d tried many times to lose weight on my own, and always gave up.”

Six months after joining, Rachael fitted into a wetsuit three sizes smaller than before and spent a fun evening paddleboarding along Chichester Canal with husband Mark and 14-year-old son Alfie.

She said: “It was something I wanted to do for a long time but was too self-conscious.”

Rachael graduated at Slimming World’s national training academy on August 5 and will take over the groups at Thomas A’Becket Infant School, Pelham Road, Tarring, on Thursdays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. For more information, call her on 07787 572426 or pop along.

