Worthing Pier’s Southern Pavilion leasehold up for sale

One of Worthing’s most recognisable landmarks has been put up for sale.

The leasehold of Worthing Pier’s Southern Pavilion, listed by agents Hilton Smythe as Worthing Pier Events, has been marketed as a ‘highly unique and multi-faceted business’, valued at £299,950.

The former vacant nightclub has operated as a café, bar, live music and wedding venue since being taken over by businessmen Richard Bradley and Phil Duckett.

The duo, who also operate Worthing Ice Rink between November and February, undertook a £200,000 refurbishment of the premises, restoring its original 1935 Art Deco design, reopening the building in 2014.

It went on to win the hospitality, tourism and leisure award at the 2014 Adur and Worthing Business Awards.

Worthing Pier Events’ 2018 accounts show that the business, which the advert described as ‘thriving’, was still profitable.

