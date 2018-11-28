Worthing power cut drains homes of electricity for several hours

Homes across Broadwater and Findon Valley north of Worthing have been left without power.

Properties in the BN14, BN12, DA11 and TN23 postcodes have suffered from the power cut, which the UK Power Networks website said is likely to last until between 1.30pm and 2.30pm.

Posts on social media showed some residents had received prior warning and had already prepared with pre-boiled kettles.

