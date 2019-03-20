Worthing pub hopes to welcome Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara

Sky Sports pundit Chris Kamara could be coming to Worthing to join dedicated spectators on the sideline.

Customers at Sussex Yeoman Hungry Horse stand a chance of winning a £500 prize and a meet-up with Chris Kamara at the pub, in Palatine Road, Goring.

He will even stand with supporters, cheering on a local sports team, to recognise a 'good sport' in the community.

Samantha Oerlemans, general manager at the Sussex Yeoman, said: "Nothing beats the atmosphere at a local sports game or event and it really is the spectators who make all the difference.

"We see plenty of good sports in Goring joining the team for a pint or two at the pub after the game, having selflessly given up their weekend to cheer on their friends and family, come rain or shine.

"That’s why we’re giving back to local community heroes and giving them some well-earned recognition for their ongoing dedication and support. We know the difference seeing a friendly face on the sideline can make during a big game and this is the perfect way to show how much they are appreciated."

The football legend is joining forces with Hungry Horse to help reward good sports in the community and the dedicated spectators who never miss a match come rain or shine.

Chris Kamara said: "Whilst it’s the players on the pitch that usually get all the glory, we thought it was high time for the fantastic fans on the sidelines to get some well-deserved recognition.

"I know first-hand how important it is to have the fans behind you during a nail-biting game, so I can’t wait to meet the 'good sport' in the community and look forward to raising a glass to the unsung heroes of the beautiful game."

Nominations open today and the deadline is Wednesday, April 17. Visit www.hungryhorse.co.uk/good-sport and explain in less than 200 words why your 'good sport' deserves the title.