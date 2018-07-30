Busy night in windy conditions as Shoreham lifeboat responds to three calls

The Shoreham RNLI all weather lifeboat was tasked three times in just over an hour in force six winds on Saturday night.

The crew was sent to a missing kitesurfer, a woman in distress in the water and reports of a capsized yacht.

It was initially launched to a report of a missing kitesurfer at 9pm off Lancing beach.

A search was carried out but the kitesurfer had managed to get ashore safely.

The crew was then called to a report of a woman in distress in the water east of the Brighton Palace Pier.

The crew proceeded to the scene but as they arrived the police persuaded the woman to come out of the water. She was checked to see if she was OK and – just a minute later – the lifeboat was sent to assist Newhaven RNLI lifeboat, which had launched to reports of a capsized yacht off Brighton.

The reports were contradictory and both lifeboats carried out a search of the area, but nothing untoward was found. The call was believed to have been good intent and the lifeboats were stood down.

Second coxswain Simon Tugwell said: “It was a busy time for us on Saturday night in windy conditions. We are glad that all three services were good outcomes.”

For more Shoreham news click here