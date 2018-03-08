Calls for a new public toilet in Lancing

Campaigners are calling for new public toilets in the main shopping area of Lancing.

The Lancing and Sompting Liberal Democrats have written to Adur District Council asking for funds for new public toilets in North Road in the next financial year.

A spokesman for the group pointed out that the council pays for public toilets in the main shopping areas of both Shoreham and Southwick.

But while the council owns and manages a public toilet at Monks Recreation Ground, the group said it was in ‘a deplorable condition, set way back from the street and surrounded by a muddy quagmire’ and should be demolished.

Doris Martin, a former Lancing parish councillor, said: “Lancing and Sompting people pay council tax just like their neighbours in Shoreham and Southwick.

“It’s not right that the council takes our money but doesn’t provide the same level of services. It’s especially needed by mothers with young children, many senior citizens, and the less able and mobile members of our community.”

A new public toilet, which could be located in an existing shop or in new premises, should be part of a bigger plan to regenerate Lancing shopping centre, added Mrs Martin.

Steve Creed, former Lancing Parish councillor, said: “A new public toilet should be in the shopping centre and be a changing places toilet, which can meet the needs of people with disabilities as well as others.”

The campaigners have also written to Lancing Parish Council for support in pressing the district council for funding.

A spokesman for Lancing Parish Council said the toilets in Monks Recreation Ground, which include disabled facilities by use of a RADAR key, were given an internal refurbishment ‘not so long ago’.

Councillor Emma Evans, executive member for environment at Adur District Council, said there were ‘no plans’ to provide any new toilets.

She said: “We are one of the few councils still investing in our public toilets across the district.

“Comparing our provision to neighbouring Brighton and Hove, who have closed the majority of theirs, I think with budget constraints we are doing ok.

“There is a rolling programme of refurbishment across the district for toilets and we have also this month taken cleaning back in house, I am confident that this will see a marked improvement in the cleanliness of the toilets.”