Car bursts into flames in Worthing

An investigation is underway after a car burst into flames in a street in Worthing last night (Wednesday).

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said one crew from Worthing Fire Station dealt with the blaze in Anglesea Street at 11.20pm.

A car burst into flames in a Worthing street last night

A spokesman said: "The crew extinguished the fire with breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

Firefighters left the scene shortly after midnight, the spokesman confirmed.

