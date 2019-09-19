Car catches fire after colliding with Worthing traffic light

A man was taken to Worthing Hospital following a single car collision in Worthing yesterday evening.

Firefighters, police and the ambulance service attended the incident in Brighton Road by the junction of Windsor Road at 6.35pm.

Firefighters at the scene

Photos from the scene show a car had collided with a traffic light before catching fire.

One fire engine used two breathing apparatus, one high pressure hose reel and one dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire, a spokesman confirmed.

The ambulance service confirmed a man, who was suffering from chest pain, was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Worthing Hospital.

