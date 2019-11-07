Car collides with Boots store in Shoreham, leaving two injured

A car has collided with a Boots store in Shoreham, leaving two people injured, according to Sussex Police.

Police said that just after 12.30pm today (November 7) emergency services were called to the High Street, Shoreham, where a white Kia car and a female pedestrian had been in collision moments before the car crashed into the front of the chemists shop.

The scene of the incident in High Street, Shoreham

Police said the woman, 47, had leg injuries, 'the severity of which is currently unknown'. The male driver was also hurt, but police did not know how seriously. No one else was hurt, police said.

The incident blocked the footpath but road traffic was unaffected, according to police. No structural issues were reported to the force.

A spokesman for the ambulance service has been approached for comment.

The car was badly damaged