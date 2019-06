A car collided with a house in Burgess Hill this morning, sparking a large emergency response.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the incident at Colmer Court at just before 9am.

Fire and ambulance crews at the scene in Burgess Hill

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Henfield and Worthing attended the incident, along with a Technical Rescue Unit (TRU).

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

