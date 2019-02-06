Car collides with wall outside Worthing Hospital

A car has collided with a wall outside Worthing Hospital.

Part of Lyndhurst Road has been closed after the collision.

A collision outside Worthing Hospital

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, at 11.58am this morning to assist with scene safety following a reported RTC involving two cars.

"One crew was sent to the scene. On arrival, it was established no persons were trapped.

"One person was in the care of SECAmb. The crew made the involved vehicles and the roadway safe. We left at 12.33pm."

Sussex Police said: "Two cars were involved in a collision at the junction of Lyndhurst Road and Park Road, Worthing, at 12 noon on Wednesday (February 6). One collided with a wall.



"The road has been closed while the incident is dealt with. There are no reports of serious injuries at this time."

Part of Lyndhurst Road in Worthing has been closed

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more details.