A car has crashed into a shop front in Littlehampton.

At 06.06am today (November 5) Sussex Police said a black BMW crossed the roundabout at the junction of Arundel Road and Terminus Road in Littlehampton town centre, where it crashed into the window of the Winata food shop premises, which are vacant.

The scene of the incident at the junction of Arundel Road and Terminus Road. Picture: Twitter/@Gigglycow

While the accident has caused extensive damage to the building, Sussex Police said no injuries had been reported.