This was the scene after a car collided with the front of a bungalow in Shoreham yesterday (Saturday, May 25).

Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at the corner of Benbow Close and Riverside.

Firefighters at the scene SUS-190526-095353001

The incident is believed to have occurred at around 8.30pm and emergency services were still at the scene at around 10pm.

The area was cordoned off by firefighters.