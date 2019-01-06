Car fire on the A27

Motorists are being warned to avoid the A27 at Shoreham following a vehicle fire this morning (Sunday, January 6).

The road is currently closed between the A283 Steyning Road and A2025 Grinstead Lane after a vehicle crashed and caught fire.

Firefighters from Brighton and Hove were called to the westbound carriageway by the Shoreham flyover, opposite Lancing College, at 10.55am.

The fire was extinguished by 11.40am.

A fire crew remains on the scene waiting for a recovery vehicle to remove the car.

No one was reported to have been trapped in the vehicle.

It is not known if anyone was hurt in the incident.