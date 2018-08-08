Car hits gas main near Centenary House in Worthing

A woman suffered minor injuries after a car hit a gas main near Centenary House in Worthing.

The A2032 Littlehampton Road is reported to be blocked both ways this morning at the junction of the Boulevard.

Police at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Damage caused by the incident, which happened just before 6.30am, is also reported to have caused a gas leak on the Durrington Lane roundabout.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We were called to the incident at 6.26am. Road closures were put in place as a precaution to allow emergency services to get through.

“A woman was involved in the incident and suffered minor injuries. We are still on scene.”