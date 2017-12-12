Car parking boost for Worthing shoppers at former tennis courts

Shoppers will get a car parking boost this winter after Worthing Borough Council opened new town centre spaces to the public.

Former tennis courts in Beach House Park have been converted into a car park, creating 63 new spaces including two dedicated bays for blue badge holders.

They will be available from Thursday.

With the recreation space not being used since 2009, council leaders believe a permanent car park will allow a range of users to use the area throughout the week whilst generating income to support the maintenance of the park.

It will also provide additional parking for those using the Splashpoint Leisure Centre following the closure of the Aquarena site due to a wider redevelopment.

Councillor Diane Guest, Worthing Borough Council’s Executive Member for the Environment said: “Worthing town centre is clearly on the up and this proposal will ensure that visitors from near and afar are able to leave their vehicles within a pebbles throw of the town centre.

“Whether it is NHS workers heading to the hospital, families using Splashpoint or tourists visiting the coast, this gives people another off-street option to safely park their cars.

“We also hope it will generate thousands of pounds which we can reinvest into maintaining our town’s premier park.”

A planning application for the proposal was approved in August for permission to convert the area until August 2020.

Work to convert the area was undertaken in-house by the council and completed on time and on budget.

Splashpoint users are reminded they can claim back for up to two hours of parking in the adjacent pay and display car parks, including Lyndhurst Road, when they use the leisure centre.