Car stranded on sea wall on Southwick beach: 'Surprising to see someone was able to do this'

The road down to Shoreham Port is not the most high speed, but that has not stopped one driver from going off the beaten path.

A picture taken in Basin Road South this morning shows a black Peugeot straddling the sea wall, with three wheels on the beach.

Surprisingly, the car appears to be undamaged. From the picture, there appears to be no sign of the driver.

An eyewitness from the scene said: "Standards of driving on Basin Road South are usually good. Really surprising to see someone was able to do this."