Carved wooden soldier marks First World War

A new wooden sculpture created by chainsaw artist, Simon Groves, has been installed in Caffyns Field, Littlehampton.

The sculpture, commissioned by Arun District Council, is of a lone soldier, in remembrance of his fallen comrades.

It has been carved from oak and commemorates the centenary of end of the First World War.

An official unveiling ceremony is expected to be held closer to Armistice Day in November where the public will be welcome to attend a presentation on display.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “This is a great piece of art to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War One. It’s fantastic to see such a thoughtful project come to fruition and able to be enjoyed by the public.”