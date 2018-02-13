Cat enthusiast celebrates her 104th birthday

Former Harrods cat breeder Peggy Symonds has celebrated her 104th birthday.

She is cared for in her own home in Worthing by a team from Kardinal Healthcare, having suffered a stroke in 2011 when she was aged 97.

Managing director Helen Hancorn said: “In 2011, she had a stroke while at home on her own. She spent three days on the floor until a neighbour discovered her.

“She managed to drag herself to the cat bowl to drink water.

“She was admitted to hospital and when she came home, she couldn’t walk and was hoisted. She had lost confidence had left-sided weakness and slurred speech.

“However, through her determination and working with the care staff, she was able to walk again. She is a lovely lady and is well regarded by all who know her.”

Peggy was visited by friends on her birthday last Monday, along with her godson and care staff, who enjoyed a few glasses of champagne to celebrate the occasion.

Helen said Peggy had always been independent and lived alone.

She added: “She used to love going to the theatre, is fluent in French and a very big cat enthusiast. She had a cat called James, otherwise know as Mr Bond, who sadly died last year.

“She used to work in Harrods in London when she was younger as a cat breeder.”