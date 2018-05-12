Celebrating 20 years of twinning

To mark 20 years of twinning with communities in the Black Forest in Germany, members of Worthing Twinning Association took a four-day trip to the area.

Host families in Waldkirch, Elzach, Gutach and Simonswald provided accommodation for the group during the visit.

The association took part in a variety of activities during their time in Germany, including trips to a schnapps distillery, a folk museum, and a working farm.

Val Bolt, chairman of Worthing Twinning Association, said: “The visit has gone down as a great success. We are indebted to our hosts for providing exceptional hospitality throughout the visit.”

Jo Wood, association member, said: “Discussions were being made throughout the visit to assess the possibility of establishing further cultural ties between Worthing and the Black Forest communities.

“To this end, it was hoped that an art exchange could be created, whereby art from Worthing could be exhibited in Waldkirch and vice versa.”

“Also being investigated was a link for scout groups and a link between a church in Worthing and a church in Simonswald.”

The mayor of Waldkirch unveiled a plaque to celebrate the twinning at a fountain dedicated to European friendship.

Jo added: “It is hoped that, in the future, more connections can be made and that this will further cement an ongoing relationship for mutual exchange with our twin communities in the Black Forest of Germany.”

Worthing Twinning Association says it will be welcoming a delegation coming from Pays des Olonnes in France, Worthing’s other twin town.

For more information on getting involved with the association, contact pambennett8@btinternet.com.