Changes to waste collection over the New Year

Adur and Worthing Councils have released information about how waste collection services will be affected over the New Year.

There will be no recycling and waste collections at the weekend or on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1).

Normal collection day will then slip on to the next day.

In the town centre, collections changes are as follows:

Tuesday, December 26, moves to Wednesday 27

Wednesday, December 27, moves to Thursday 28

Thursday, December 28, moves to Friday 29

Friday, December 29 collections unchanged

Normal collection days will recommence the week of January 1.