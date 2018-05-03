Charity dancethon in memory of nine-year-old

A charity danceathon is behind held in memory of a nine-year-old boy who died from a rare childhood cancer.

Fletcher Mepham remained strong throughout his treatment for neuroblastoma and was always smiling.

His aunt, Amanda Combes, said the charity CLIC Sargent supported the family from the start and she now wants to raise money to help other families in a similar position.

She said: “I had never heard of CLIC Sargent before Fletcher’s diagnosis and through organising this event, I hope it will highlight this charity to others, too.

“By supporting CLIC Sargent, this may help another family feel less alone when their child is experiencing cancer treatment with vital emotional, social and financial support.”

She has joined forces with Worthing-based BAM Fitness for the dancathon at Worthing High School on Friday, May 11, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Mark Wood, from the fitness group, said: “We are delighted to announce this charity danceathon, which will be one hour of Zumba followed by an hour of Glowacise to raise money for CLIC Sargent.”

Fletcher was diagnosed in 2014, when he was six. He received treatment at the Royal Marsden and Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, including surgery to remove the tumour, radiation, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant.

Amanda said: “Throughout his treatment. Fletcher remained strong and always shared his gorgeous smile.

“CLIC Sargent was there right from the start. A CLIC Sargent social worker gave advice on what could be claimed, provided a grant to help with the initial costs of living in hospital and helped complete the many forms that accompany a cancer diagnosis, including organising a parking permit for the hospital.

“They gave support throughout when Fletcher was staying at the Royal Marsden and were always contactable by phone at other times.

“They also offered one-to-one counselling sessions and were always so incredibly kind and caring. My sister-in-law, Fletcher’s mum, says that she felt CLIC Sargent’s support helped her and the family so much.”

Fletcher, from Burgess Hill, died on June 13, 2017, aged nine.

The dancethon is designed for people to dance, exercise and have fun, knowing they are raising money for a good cause, the UK’s leading cancer charity for young patients and their families.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 children and can be booked in advance through BAM Fitness or bought on the door.