The Rowland Gibson Charity Swim is to take place at Splashpoint leisure centre in Worthing tomorrow.

The popular event, hosted annually by the mayor of Worthing Alex Harman, sees a number of schools and residents take part.

This year the event is raising funds for Guildcare’s Ashdown Centre, Worthing Mencap and The Alzheimer’s Society.

The swim, which kicks off at 4.30pm, is open to all ages and is free to enter.

To find out more visit www.worthingmayorscharities.co.uk/swim2018