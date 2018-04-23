Charity wig created by ten-year-old girl

Hawthorns Primary School pupil Holly Elves has had 12 inches of hair cut off to donate to Little Princess Trust.

The charity creates wigs for children and young people that have lost their hair due to illness or cancer treatment.

Chris Elves, Holly’s mum, said: “My daughter is ten years old and was growing her hair for about 18 months to do this. We think she’s a superstar.

“Overall with donations to the JustGiving page, we have made nearly £700 as well.

“She had her hair cut at Infusion Hair Design in Rowlands Road on April 6 and is very happy with the result.”

Holly raised money by organising a bake sale at her school in Durrington, then helped with more baking for a sale at her mum’s work place.

Holly’s Just Giving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/chris-elves1