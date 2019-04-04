Chelsea legend Dennis Wise and Forest favourite Des Walker dine at Worthing restaurant

Two footballing legends dropped into a Worthing restaurant earlier this week.

Diners and staff at Giuseppe's Southern Italian Restaurant in Warwick Lane were treated to a visit from Chelsea legend Dennis Wise and Nottingham Forest stalwart Des Walker on Monday (April 1).

Restaurant manager Mario with Dennis Wise and waiter Francesco

The two veterans enjoyed their evening and were happy to pose for photographs, according to the restaurant's owner Giuseppe Manganaro.

"They came in on Monday evening with the Indonesia Youth Team as they were playing a friendly match the next day with Brighton Youth Team," he said.

"They were very friendly with my staff and enjoyed their evening so we took some pictures together."

Dennis Wise is best known for making more than 300 appearances over 11 years at Chelsea, becoming their most successful captain until John Terry led the team to domestic and European success.

He also had playing spells at Wimbledon, Leicester City, Millwall, Southampton and Coventry City. He achieved 21 caps for England.

Des Walker played more than 300 times in two spells at Nottingham Forest, including 274 appearances under Brian Clough in the 80s and 90s.

He also spent time at Sheffield Wednesday and in Italy with Sampdoria. He earned 59 caps for England.